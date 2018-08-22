Friendswood businessman charged with online solicitation of a minor after sting operation

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A Friendswood businessman has been charged with online solicitation of a minor after he was caught in an online sting operation by Missouri City police, according to authorities.

Dennis Wayne Beasley, 65, was arrested at his home in Friendswood last week.

Beasley operates several businesses including the Barbazzar Cafes in Webster and Friendswood.

Missouri City police say they first came in contact with him last March on an internet social media site called MocoSpace. Beasley allegedly struck up a conversation in one of the chat rooms with what he thought was a 16-year-old girl, but was actually a police officer posing as a teenager.

Over the next eight days, police say, Beasley and the decoy officer exchanged more than 150 messages, including one that included a photograph of Beasley exposing himself.

Beasley allegedly arranged for a meeting March 15 in the parking lot of an Academy Store in Pearland at 2804 Business Center Drive.

According to police, when Beasley arrived there, he made contact with an undercover policewoman and got into her car. When he did, other officers moved in and arrested him.

Beasley was not immediately charged. The case was referred to a Brazoria County grand jury, which returned the indictment for online solicitation of a minor.

He was arrested at his home Aug. 14 and booked into the Galveston County jail and released after posting a $25,000 bond.

On Wednesday, Beasley’s attorney, Matt Horak, told KPRC via email:

"At this time, my client has no comment. We are still conducting our investigation."

The charge against Beasley is a second degree felony which carries punishment of up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted.

