Fourth of July: These are events scheduled across the Houston area

HOUSTON - There are lots of ways you can celebrate the Fourth of July in southeast Texas.
Here’s a rundown of some of the big events in the Houston area commemorating Independence Day this year.
July 3rd Star-Spangled Salute – Summer Symphony Nights
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030
Light up the Sky Fireworks Spectacular
Chester L. Davis Sportsplex
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Houston Symphony’s Star Spangled Salute
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
8 p.m.
Tuesday - Pre-4th of July Party
Diablo Loco Richmond
6025 Richmond Ave, Houston, Texas
July 4th CITGO Freedom over Texas
Eleanor Tinsley Park
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
City Centre Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular
800 Town & Country Boulevard
7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
An American Tradition Independence Day – Lunch
George Ranch Historical Park
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
179th City of Galveston Celebration Independence Day Parade and Fireworks
37th Street and Seawall Boulevard
7:30 p.m.
Missouri City’s 4th of July Celebration
Buffalo Run Park
1122 Buffalo Run Boulevard, Missouri City
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Pearland Celebration of Freedom
Pearland High School Football Stadium, 3775 S. Main
6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, 4th of July Celebration at Bayou Bend
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
6003 Memorial Drive
4th of July at Excellence ER
15119 Wallisville Road, Houston,
3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
4th of July celebration at Kemah Boardwalk
215 Kipp Ave, Kemah
9:30 p.m.
Platypus Brewing, July 4th Block Party
1902 Washington Ave, Suite E, Houston, Texas
12 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Town Center Park, July 4th Festival and Fireworks
8 N Main St, Kingwood, Texas
3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Capitol Bar Carnival Day Fest
2415 S Main St Houston
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
July 4th Parade
2407 Market St, Baytown, Texas
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Red, Hot & Blue Festival & Fireworks Extravaganza
Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Drive
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
The Square at Memorial City
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
July 4th Parade and Festival
Bellaire Town Square
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
First Annual Kid Safe Fireworks Party
8343 Barkley St, Houston
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Krewe's 4th of July 2018-Galveston
Galveston Place, 61st Street, Galveston
3:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
