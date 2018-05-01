Former US gymnast Sabrina Vega sues Karolyis over Nassar scandal

Sabrina Vega of the USA competes on the floor apparatus at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Tokyo 2011 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on October 8, 2011, in Tokyo.

HOUSTON - A former United States gymnast is suing the people who ran the training facility for the national team.

Court records showed that Sabrina Vega is named as the plaintiff in a lawsuit that was filed Tuesday in the 278th District Court.

The defendants include Bela and Marta Karolyi, Karolyi Training Camps, USA Gymnastics Inc., the United States Olympic Committee and Dr. Larry Nassar.

In the lawsuit, Vega accused the defendants of gross negligence, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Vegas also accused Nassar of sexually assaulting her.

"The Karolyi Defendants were responsible for the ranch and allowed Nassar to be alone in cabins with Vega and other gymnasts which allowed him to sexually abuse them," the suit read. "Upon information and belief, the Karolyi Defendants turned a blind eye to Nassar’s sexual abuse of Vega and other children."

She is seeking damages of more than $1 million.

The facility, better known as the Karolyi Ranch, served as the training facility for national and Olympic gymnasts for more than 30 years.

The facility was shuttered after Nassar, who served as the team’s doctor, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting minors. He has been accused of molesting more than 200 people over nearly 30 years.

Vega competed on the national gymnastics team from 2008 to 2012.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.