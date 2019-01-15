Former Texans player Devon Still visits cancer patients

HOUSTON - Former Houston Texans player Devon Still is showing support for children battling cancer.

On Monday, he visited young patients and their families at the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.

Still signed copies of his book, "Still in the Game," and told family members that he understands what they're dealing with, because of his daughter, Leah, who battled Stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer.

Still encouraged people to remain hopeful. Leah has been in remission for four years, Still said.

