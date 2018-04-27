Florida man arrested after witnesses said he practiced karate on swans

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after witnesses told police they saw him kicking two swans while practicing karate at Orlando's Lake Eola.

Authorities arrested and charged Rocco Mantella Thursday for cruelty to animals.

Witnesses told the Orlando Police Department Mantella kicked two swans in the head so hard they fell to the ground.

Before assaulting the animals, the witness said Mantella practiced his kicks before kicking it "as hard as possible."

Another witness said she saw Mantella purposely leave the walkway of the park to go after a swan.

She told authorities Mantella laughed when he saw her reaction to what he had done.

Read more from WESH.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.