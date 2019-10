HOUSTON - On Tuesday, NASA unveiled its new generation spacesuits.

The suits will be used for the upcoming Artemis program that will send astronauts back to the moon in 2024.

The orange suit, the Orion crew survival system, will be worn for launch and re-entry.

The second suit, the xEMU, is what astronauts will wear while exploring the moon, and later Mars.

