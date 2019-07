HOUSTON - Firefighters Monday morning are on the scene of a building collapse just north of downtown Houston.

The top floor collapsed on a building in the 3400 block of North Main Street.

According to Sky2 video, the building appeared to be under construction.

Firefighters could be seen using a ladder to attempt rescues from the top floor.

It's unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

