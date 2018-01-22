Fire contained at Solvay Chemical cooling tower in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas - A fire at a La Porte chemical plant was contained Monday afternoon.

Officials said a cooling tower at Solvay Chemical on Independence Parkway caught fire just before 4 p.m. No chemicals were involved in the incident.

La Porte firefighters were at the scene to help coordinate the effort to contain the fire.

No shelter in place was needed for the residents in the area.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

