Father injured, son burned in home invasion in Fort Bend County

RICHMOND, Texas - A father was injured and his son was burned during a home invasion Monday in Fort Bend County.

Investigators said three men broke into the home of a family of four on Kenton Crossing Lane near FM 1464 around 4 a.m. Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said the family was terrorized for at least 30 minutes while the robbers ransacked the home.

Nehls said the robbers used the victims' children to find money in the home. Nehls said a young boy who was injured with scalding hot water and his father suffered head injuries.



The masked gunmen got away with jewelry and also took the family's phones, investigators said.

The break-in remains under investigation.

