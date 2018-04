HOUSTON - Police said Sunday that officers are at the scene of a fatal crash in northwest Houston.

The crash was reported about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hammerly Boulevard and Brittmoore Road.

Houston police said in a pair of tweets that a motorcyclist refused to stop for officers and the motorcycle was hit by another vehicle when it traveled into an intersection.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

