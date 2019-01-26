Fans have a 'field day' at Astros FanFest

HOUSTON - Minute Maid Park was bustling with Astros fans and aficionados trying to interact with their favorite players and learn more about the organization.

While fans were busy taking photographs, shooting videos and attending sessions, other Astros moments were being revealed, including an Astros Hall of Fame project.

Players enjoyed interacting with fans, too. Seth Beers reflected on the FanFest experience.

Pitcher Lance McCullers was on hand and reflected on his rehab process during the offseason.

At #AstrosFanFest, @LMcCullers43 with an update on his rehab process, which he says is going very well. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/EWBmQuZD9Y — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) January 26, 2019

And, of course, many fans were thrilled to receive autographs from Astros players.

Fans were also able to learn more about the history of the team, scouting, the building of the team and some of the younger players.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.