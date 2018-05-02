Fallen mattress sparks massive 18-wheeler fire on I-45 near Mount Houston Road

HOUSTON - A fallen mattress caused an 18-wheeler to catch fire and shut down the southbound lanes of North Freeway just before Mount Houston Road Tuesday.

According to investigators, the mattress fell from the back of pickup around 11:30 p.m. The 18-wheeler driver was unable to avoid the mattress and ran it over. As a result, the mattress became caught in the tire well. The driver was able to pull off the road but not before the mattress caught fire, police said.

VIDEO: Fallen Mattress sparks 18-wheeler fire on North Freeway

The driver called 911, but the fire had spread to the entire tractor-trailer before officers arrived.

Police said, the trailer was empty at the time of the fire.

The driver was not injured.

It is unclear if the driver of the pickup carrying the mattress stopped.

The burned trailer was cleared from the road around 7 a.m.

