Exclusive on Click2: Local Olympian discusses experience with disgraced doctor Larry Nassar

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - Amidst an active investigation in Huntsville and a sentencing hearing in Michigan for former USA Gymnastics National Team doctor Larry Nassar, one local Olympian shares his and his wife's experience with the doctor.

"It's disgusting. It's just disgusting," said 32-year-old, two-time Olympian Jonathan Horton. "I've been involved in this sport for 28 years now. I have been to the Karolyi Ranch. I've worked one-on-one with Larry Nassar."

"My wife was an elite gymnast who was on a national team, not only trained at the ranch, competed at the ranch and worked with Larry Nassar one-on-one, and I guess the best way I could put it is he had us fooled as much as he had anyone else fooled."

Horton, a 2008 Olympic silver medalist on high bar and the 2010 World's all-around bronze medalist, said it is heartbreaking to hear the news of so many women who are now coming out with claims of abuse.

In Michigan, Friday marks day four of Nassar's sentencing hearing, after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct in Michigan. Olympians like Aly Raisman took the stand.

Walker County Sheriff's Office investigators told Channel 2 Investigates that an active investigation is ongoing about allegations of sexual abuse in Huntsville, the townhome to the Karolyi Ranch, a champion powerhouse gym created by legendary gymnastics coaches Marta and Bela Karolyi.

However, Horton thought he knew the man he saw so often.

"In the Olympics of 2008, I was having knee problems. He worked with me every single day. He went out of his way to help me with my knee. So I want to say he's a good doctor when he wants to be, but he's also a horrible person and that's just the best way to put it," Horton said.

Horton's wife, elite gymnast Haley DeProspero, competed in the big leagues, seeing Nassar regularly and training at the Karolyi Ranch.

"She never experienced anything with Larry," Horton said.

He said Nassar always said, "Hi Jonathan, what can I do to help?"

Horton said he was once a skeptic of the allegations early on.

"It right before the Olympics, I said. 'I can't believe all of this is coming out about Larry Nassar. It can't be true.' But I have to apologize about that," said Horton.

"It just showed how masterfully good he was at how disgusting he was."

Nassar now potentially faces up to 125 years in prison for his sentencing in Michigan-- on top of his 60-year federal sentence for child pornography.

Horton said his wife noted the high-pressure culture that existed inside the gym-, a factor Horton believed may have contributed to why Nassar was able to operate without being caught.

"These little girls start and they watch Simone Biles ... all these Olympians ... and they go -- 'That's what I want!' and they go, 'I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get it!' And so them and their coaches -- they make this commitment, and so when something happens, they clam up. They don't want to say anything because they're afraid it's going to hurt their shot, and that's the culture that's been created that has to change," Horton said.

As the father of a 2-year-old, he said he hopes more gymnasts feel empowered to speak out.

