This is who is leading races for a seat on the HISD board so far

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Kathy Blueford-Daniels, Dani Hernandez, Patricia K. Allen and Judith Cruz are all leading their races for a spot on the Houston Independent School District Board of Education.

Four of the nine seats on the HISD board are up for re-election.

A backdrop to the race for these seats has been the Texas Education Agency's potential takeover of the HISD board.

Due to poor academic performance at Phillis Wheatley High School and a report from the Texas Education Agency, which said an Open Meetings Act was violated, HISD could have its entire board of trustees replaced with a panel of state managers, though HISD is fighting the move.

Here are the results for the HISD seats:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.