Driver sought after woman killed in hit-and-run crash

SANTA FE, Texas - Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run after a woman was left for dead Saturday night, according to the Santa Fe Police Department.

The woman was found lying in the outside lane of the eastbound travel lanes in the 16700 block of State Highway 6 near Wedd Road, police said. It was apparent the woman was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Yolanda Herrero, from Santa Fe.

Later during the investigation, investigators were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle. The vehicle involved may be a newer model, white Ford sedan.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Santa Fe Police Department at 409-925-2000 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-736-8477.

