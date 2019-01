HOUSTON - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Saturday morning in southwest Houston.

Two males were walking on South Main Street near South Loop around 3:30 a.m. when a car drove by and someone started shooting at them, police said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Police hope video of the shooting might have been captured by nearby cameras.

