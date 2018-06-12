Deputy snags blue indigo snake from Bee County bathroom vanity

BEEVILLE, Texas - A Bee County man was cleaning the bathroom at his home when his 6-year-old son said he saw a snake slithering out of their toilet.

Wade Velock said he ran so fast he knocked down his son.

Deputies with the Bee County Sheriff's Office were called to the home on County Road 407, authorities said.

Deputy Lindsay Scotten found the snake, which appeared to be about 5 feet long, in the bathroom vanity, and then released it into the brush. It was identified as a blue indigo. It wasn’t hurt.

Vielock said Scotten told him she has trouble dealing with cockroaches, but is OK handling snakes.

“There has been an increase in snake calls this year due to the weather, and residents are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Blue indigos are nonvenomous and will eat venomous snakes. If you encounter a snake in or around your residence, you can contact the Sheriff's Office for assistance.”

