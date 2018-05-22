Dad showing other fathers how to style their daughters' hair

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - An Iowa dad is proving that helping your daughter get ready in the morning is not a job specifically for moms.

A.J. Johnson recently started his own Daddy-Daughter Hair Factory in Cedar Falls.

From buns to braids, and even ponytails, Johnson offers classes exclusively for dads to teach them how to style their little girls' hair.

In the end, Johnson says the nation-wide program is not about the braid, but more importantly, it's about the bond.

"It starts off that conversation of we're a family unit. We're a family as whole, and it doesn't matter what the problem is. We're both here for you. Mom and dad are here for you. And if mom is gone, that doesn't mean you can't come to dad and ask dad for help," said Johnson.

Read more from KWWL.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.