Cy-Fair High School football team staying hungry after undefeated season and state title

HOUSTON - The Cy-Fair Bobcats have a tall task ahead of them if they look to repeat the season they had in 2017.

An undefeated 15-0 record and the school’s first-ever state championship: It doesn't get any better than that. Head coach Ed Pustejovsky has enjoyed celebrating the accolades of last year’s team but is now ready to buckle down and focus in on reaching more goals this season.

“We’re just trying to fill some voids and get ready for The Woodlands to kick off 2018. We’re excited about getting back out here,” Pustejovsky said.

The “voids” Pustejovsky is referring to are mainly on defense. The Bobcat defense was phenomenal last season and played a huge role in their undefeated record and eventual 51-35 win over Waco Midway to win the Class 6A Division II state title.

This season, they have just three returning starters on defense. One of those returners, senior Tanner Cormier, is confident the guys stepping up will rise to the occasion.

“I feel like a lot of guys are ready, then a lot of guys will have to learn as we play through the season and get used to the game and being out there on Friday. I think we’ll have a really good shot to do what we did again,” Cormier said.

The Bobcats have much more continuity on offense, aside from the fact that there is a new guy leading the way under center. Ryan Nelub played quarterback his first two years of high school then switched to tight end last season.

Now he will return to playing quarterback for his senior season.

“Last year, we practiced hard every day, trying to keep that same intensity out here this year with different guys, but the goal is the same always. Don’t be complacent. Don’t let what we did in the past define now,” Nelub said.

After winning a state title, there will always be added pressure or perhaps a “target” on a team, but Pustejovsky is approaching this season just like any other.

“You always want to play well and expectations are always high. So we’ve just kind of maintained that. We expect to play well and hopefully we will,” Pustejovsky said.

Cy-Fair opens the season at home on Aug. 31 against The Woodlands.

