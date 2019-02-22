Rooftop gunman shoots 4 people, kills 2 in east Houston

The scene where two people were killed on Eastbrook Drive on Feb. 21, 2019.

HOUSTON - A gunman on a roof shot four people Thursday, killing two, according to Houston police Chief Art Acevedo.

The shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 12800 block of Eastbrook Drive, Acevedo said.

Acevedo said two groups of people got into an argument a few days ago and decided to meet at the location on Eastbrook on Thursday.

When the groups started arriving, a gunman who was perched on top of a nearby roof opened fire with a high-powered rifle, according to Acevedo.

Four people were struck by gunfire, a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were killed, another man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and an 18-year-old woman was shot in the knee, Acevedo said.

Acevedo was visibly upset when he provided updates to the media. He adamantly said his department was going to find the gunman and bring them to justice.

