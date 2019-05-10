Crews work to clear chemical spill on West Loop after tanker buckles in half

Hazmat crews, the Houston Fire Department and the Houston Police Department are on the scene of a chemical spill on the West Loop.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday on 610 southbound near the 59 exit ramp.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a tanker that had been carrying sodium bromide buckled in half.

The chemical is commonly used as a disinfectant for pools and hot tubs when mixed with chlorine.

The entrance and exit ramps in the area are shut down as crews work to clear the spill.

Police said the driver of the tanker stayed on the scene and is talking to police.

