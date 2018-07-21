Multiple people injured after plane crash at Austin-area airport, officials say

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Multiple people were injured Saturday after an antique plane attempted to take off from the Burnet Municipal Airport, about 55-miles northwest of Austin, the Burnet County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. when the takeoff failed. All 13 people aboard the plane survived but some suffered injuries, the sheriff's office said.

One person was taken to an area hospital with significant burn injuries, investigators said. Seven people transported to Seton Highland Lakes with minor injuries.

Investigators said the plane caught fire as well as some grass in the immediate area, but were extinguished.

Federal Aviation administration officials say the pilot of the Bluebonnet Belle veered to the left side of the runway before hitting the ground and catching on fire, according to our partners at KXAN.

