Convict who escaped from Oklahoma prison in 1981 arrested in Houston

HOUSTON - A convict who escaped from an Oklahoma prison in 1981 was arrested Thursday in Houston.

Stephen Michael Paris was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Thursday morning at his workplace.

Paris, 58, escaped from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center when he was 22 years old. He had served about 19 months of a nine-year sentence for possession and distribution of drugs at the time of his escape.

U.S. Marshals said investigators noticed an obituary for Paris' mother listed a son by the name of Stephen Michael Chavez.

Investigators said they tracked the name and found that Paris had been using the alias while living and working in Houston.

A fingerprint was matched to confirm his identity, authorities said.

