Construction worker dies after falling off bridge at 288 and Beltway

A construction worker has died after falling from a bridge in south Harris County.

HOUSTON - A construction worker has died after falling from a bridge in south Harris County.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 5 a.m. Friday on Highway 288 and the Beltway.

Police said the man was working in the area when he fell from Beltway overpass and landed over 30 feet below.

Others performed CPR on the man, but he did not make it, police said.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the worker to fall from the overpass.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.