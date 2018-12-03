Coast Guard medevacs 71-year-old cruise ship passenger off Galveston coast

HOSUTON - The Coast Guard medevaced a 71-year-old woman from a cruise ship 58 miles off the coast of Galveston to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston on Sunday morning, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the cruise ship Carnival Valor contacted them, saying a passenger aboard was in need of medical assistance. A helicopter crew and nurse traveled to the cruise ship and hoisted the woman off the ship, according to authorities.

The woman was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. There is no word on her condition.

