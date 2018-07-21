City officials activate heat emergency plan, open cooling centers

HOUSTON - City of Houston officials are activating its Public Health Emergency Plan and providing cooling centers for people who need assistance escaping the heat.

The cooling centers are for those without air conditioning. The following centers are open Sunday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center: 6719 W Montgomery Road

Kashmere Multi-Service Center: 4802 Lockwood Drive

Southwest Multi-Service Center: 6400 High Star Drive

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center: 9314 Cullen Boulevard

Houston Public Library (Downtown): 500 McKinney Street

People who are in need of transportation are asked to call 311 to request a free ride from METRO, officials said.

A heat advisory was issued Saturday. The hottest temperatures will happen between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

People who must be outside during the advisory should take frequent breaks in the shade or in A/C, and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of noncaffeinated and nonalcoholic beverages.

Similar weather is forecast for the remainder of the weekend as well. More advisories are expected.

What is a Heat Advisory?

A heat advisory is issued to warn the public of dangerously high "feels like" temperatures.

When feels-like temperatures hit 108 degrees or hotter, then a heat advisory is issued. The combination of high heat and humidity can be deadly or cause heat illness.

On a hot day, people sweat and their sweat evaporates, helping to lower their internal body temperature.

When humidity is high, sweat does not evaporate as efficiently and it is harder to keep cool.

It is important to limit time outside during the afternoon and find air conditioning to stay cool.

