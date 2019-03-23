Chemicals from ITC leaked into ship channel, prompting closure and US Coast Guard response

DEER PARK, Texas - Multiple chemicals from ITC Deer Park leaked into the Houston Ship Channel after a dyke wall collapsed Friday, the Capt. Kevin Oditt with the U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday. The ship channel was closed as a result.

Saturday marked six days since a fire broke out at the chemical storage facility, causing a large plume of black smoke to drift over the eastern parts of Harris County and carry out to the Austin and San Antonio areas. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

The news of the chemical leak came the day after fire reignited at the facility and in a nearby drainage ditch. The cause of reignition is under investigation.

READ: 10 a.m. Saturday - ITC Press Release Statement #19

Oditt said the U.S. Coast Guard has deployed a total of 8,500 feet of boom, hoping to trap as much chemical waste that entered the water as possible. Despite efforts, however, some of the waste did make it to the ship channel's waters and ports detected elevated levels of benzene in the water.

Brent Weber, ITC Deer Park incident commander with ITC said the material that leaked out of the dyke wall contained benzene, Pygas, water and foam.

Benzene is a colorless, flammable liquid with a sweet odor. It is also a known carcinogen that has been linked to leukemia and other blood cancers, according to the American Cancer Society.

Pyrolysis gasoline, known in the industry as "Pygas," is a byproduct of a chemical process involving naphtha.

The foam was used to fight the chemical fire at ITC Deer Park. It was used to create a seal over the chemicals to block the fumes from escaping. During the battle against the blaze, the already-deployed and contaminated foam was sitting on the floor of the chemical storage facility. That foam is what had leaked out into the ditch, officials said.

Oditt said the ship channel will remain closed until further notice.

Eight parks remained closed Saturday afternoon, Harris County Precinct 2 said.

They include:

Bay Area Park

Clear Lake Park

Juan Seguin Park

Meadowbrook Park

Michael Moncrief Park

Rio Villa Nature Trail

River Terrace Park

Sylvan Beach

VIDEO: 10 a.m. Saturday ITC Deer Park fire update

