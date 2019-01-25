Channel 2 viewer tip leads to arrest of accused bicycle burglar

Authorities want to speak to this man about a series of home burglaries in the Cypress area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities said they arrested a man accused of multiple home burglaries in the Cypress area.

Officials said KPRC2's reporting led to the tip that led them to the accused man. The suspect was arrested on Thursday. Officials said he was driving a stolen vehicle from a burglary on Tuesday. His name has not been released.

The man is accused of recently burglarizing multiple homes in northwest Harris County.

In one case, when deputies arrived at a home in the 14200 block of Montaigne Drive on Tuesday, the homeowners told them that when they got home, they noticed someone had broken into their home through a front window.

The man left the scene before authorities arrived.

Authorities started an investigation and determined that several homes in the area were burglarized, including one in which a mother and her newborn daughter were inside the house.

“The guy, he came to our front door and rang the doorbell, she (wife) hesitated a little bit because we’re new to the area, so she looked through the blinds and saw a guy there standing, just walking, minding his business, but he stood in front of our house for a while,” said a neighbor who lives in the Bonaire subdivision.

The resident said the suspect went to check their cameras to see if they worked. His wife then saw the silhouette of a male in the backyard and someone tampering with the doors and windows.

The father of four said the suspect tried to kick in the back door and then threw a tile at their back window.

“She said she grabbed the baby and they both yelled very loud. They were very scared and frightened for their life. I guess the guy got startled and didn’t think no one was home and once he heard that, I believe, he ran off or took off the road,” said Adam.

A neighbor’s security camera recorded video of the possible suspect riding a bike. That video was posted to Click2Houston.com and also aired on TV. Authorities credited KPRC's reporting for leading them to the suspect.

