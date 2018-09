HOUSTON - Actor Burt Reynolds has died he was 82 years old. Celebrities and fans are reacting across social media sharing their thoughts, memories and condolences.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical in Florida.

US Weekly said Reynolds went into cardiac arrest at the hospital.

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

“Stroker Ace was born to race”

Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 6, 2018

Part of my youth died today... R.I.P. Burt Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/iSiIWGyDb2 — Rikki Rockett (@RikkiRockett) September 6, 2018

As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go... https://t.co/jaMZjJA4e8 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 6, 2018

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

#RIP legend Burt Reynolds. In this 12/1/85 photo, Burt Reynolds poses with President and Mrs. Reagan at NBC's "All Star Tribute to Dutch Reagan" with Emmanuel Lewis, Charlton Heston, Ben Vereen, Monty Hall, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Vin Scully. pic.twitter.com/EqZHon5irK — Reagan Foundation (@ronaldreagan40) September 6, 2018

So sad hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. Such a nice man, true friend & a good soul! You left this world with wonderful memories..We will miss you my friend- RIP — ERIK ESTRADA (@ErikEstrada) September 6, 2018

BURT REYNOLDS YOU HAVE THE 2ND BEST MOUSTACHE ON EARTH AND I LOVE YOU FOREVER. GOD BLESS YOU pic.twitter.com/C4WEiAZT4S — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 6, 2018

Burt! Met him on Burn Notice. He was the real deal. It was an honor to work with him and get to know the man a little bit. Ride on, Bandit! https://t.co/oag9ZC3pqR — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) September 6, 2018

Worked with him doing some voiceover work for Brawny paper towels years ago.

Very, very funny guy.

Didn’t get any bigger than Burt Reynolds in the 1970s.

Total Hollywood legend.

Godspeed #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/MLzqfP9VjY — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever worked with. He took me under his wing when I was first starting out as an actor and offered friendship, advice and guidance.

I’ll never forget how much that meant to me. — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) September 6, 2018

A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD , I said that’s… https://t.co/zlAEfpAiaP — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) September 6, 2018

