Carjackers at large after leading police on chase, crashing into innocent driver

HOUSTON - Police are looking for a group of men they say robbed someone at gunpoint, stole their car and eventually ran through the property of a nearby high school.

According to the Houston police, four men carjacked the first victim at gunpoint around 11 p.m. near Gessner Road and Hammerly Boulevard in northwest Harris County.

Then around midnight, police said they spotted the stolen car and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off. However, the driver did not get far before crashing into an innocent driver near Gessner Road and Tiger Trail.

Officers said the carjackers took off, jumping over fences and running through the Spring Woods High School campus.

“They have gone through the school grounds,” Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department. “Of course, as we are checking through there we are making sure they didn’t break into any school buildings. That’s why we have the school police with us to check the buildings.”

Police said the search was called off about an hour after the chase ended after they were unable to locate any of the men.

The innocent driver involved in the crash was treated for minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

