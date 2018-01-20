By the numbers: Trump's recent flight trips cost more than $3M

HOUSTON - President Donald Trump's recent flight expenses have totaled $3,199,188.90, according to Judicial Watch.
Where exactly have Trump and his family members been traveling to rack up this amount?
By the numbers, according to reports from the U.S. Department of the Air Force:
Trump and First Lady Melania took a 2.8 hour flight to Bedminister golf club June 30 and returned July 3. The flight's total cost was $44,738.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn prior to a Marine One departure at the White House June 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is spending the weekend with his family in Bedminster, New Jersey.
They also have flown several times between Bedminister and New York for vacation from Aug. 4 to Aug. 21.
U.S. President Donald Trump (2-L), with First Lady Melania Trump (R), their son Barron (L) and an unidentified Marine (2-R), walks to the White House from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on August 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Trump and his family attended a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona and meet with Marines in Yuma on Aug. 22. The total cost of that flight was $1,509,228.
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd of supporters at the Phoenix Convention Center as he takes the stage during a rally on August 22, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.
They flew to Springfield, Missouri, on Aug. 30 to attend a tax-reform rally at Loren Cool Company. The total cost of that 3.8 hour flight was $541,044.
U.S. President Donald Trump is received prior to remarks during an appearance at the Loren Cook Company on August 30, 2017 in Springfield Missouri. President Trump gave remarks on his plan on tax reforms.
Trump took a flight to Huntsville, Alabama on Sept. 22 to campaign for Sen. Luther Strange and spent the weekend at Bedminister. He returned to the White House on Sept. 24. The 6.8 hour flight cost a total of $968,184.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking during a campaign rally at the Sun Center Studios September 22, 2016 in Aston, Pennsylvania. A national poll released yesterday shows Trump trailing Democratic…
Trump took a 2.6 hour flight to Bedminister on Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, which cost $41,584.40.
U.S. President Donald Trump greets manufacturing employees prior to delivering remarks on tax reform to the National Association of Manufacturers at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel September 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.
The Judicial Watch President released the following statement regarding Trump's flight expenses:
“The president is accountable to the taxpayers – they spend our hard-earned dollars and that’s why Judicial Watch keeps track of certain travel costs. Trump’s regular trips to his homes are adding up to a hefty sum.”
The Judicial Watch has also reported former President Obama's flight expenses, stating he and his family racked in a total of $114,691,322.17 from annual vacations, golf trips and several fundraising events around the country.
