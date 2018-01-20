By the numbers: Trump's recent flight trips cost more than $3M

HOUSTON - President Donald Trump's recent flight expenses have totaled $3,199,188.90, according to Judicial Watch.

Where exactly have Trump and his family members been traveling to rack up this amount?

By the numbers, according to reports from the U.S. Department of the Air Force:

Trump and First Lady Melania took a 2.8 hour flight to Bedminister golf club June 30 and returned July 3. The flight's total cost was $44,738.

They also have flown several times between Bedminister and New York for vacation from Aug. 4 to Aug. 21.

Trump and his family attended a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona and meet with Marines in Yuma on Aug. 22. The total cost of that flight was $1,509,228.

They flew to Springfield, Missouri, on Aug. 30 to attend a tax-reform rally at Loren Cool Company. The total cost of that 3.8 hour flight was $541,044.

Trump took a flight to Huntsville, Alabama on Sept. 22 to campaign for Sen. Luther Strange and spent the weekend at Bedminister. He returned to the White House on Sept. 24. The 6.8 hour flight cost a total of $968,184.

Trump took a 2.6 hour flight to Bedminister on Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, which cost $41,584.40.

The Judicial Watch President released the following statement regarding Trump's flight expenses:

“The president is accountable to the taxpayers – they spend our hard-earned dollars and that’s why Judicial Watch keeps track of certain travel costs. Trump’s regular trips to his homes are adding up to a hefty sum.”

The Judicial Watch has also reported former President Obama's flight expenses, stating he and his family racked in a total of $114,691,322.17 from annual vacations, golf trips and several fundraising events around the country.

