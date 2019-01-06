Burglars bashing into businesses with cars

HOUSTON - Burglars went on a smash-and-grab spree Sunday morning in Houston.

Police said the first crash was an attempted burglary around 5:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Richmond Avenue at a Best Buy electronics store.

The burglars used a vehicle to knock down a garage door where car stereos are installed but were unable to enter the building because the interior of the store was locked.

Police said another business was actually broken into at Meyerland Plaza when a vehicle successfully crashed into the back of the business. The thieves were able to get in.

