Buc-ee's taking bathroom experience to new level with this tech

A rendering of Tooshlights in use and the Buc-ee's logo.

HOUSTON - Buc-ee's is taking its restrooms to another level with indicator lights to show people where to go to relieve themselves.

The Texas-based chain of travel centers is installing Tooshlights, which aim to reduce wait times by helping people avoid looking under stalls to see whether they are occupied.

Tooshlights work like this: A latch and indicator light work together – if the light is green, it’s free; if occupied, the latch activates, turning the light red.

The Tooshlights system will be installed in all 40 stalls in the Katy Buc-ee's and all 39 stalls at the Temple Buc-ee's. Buc-ee's officials say all new Buc-ee's travel centers will have Tooshlights installed and other existing travel centers will be rolled out over the coming months.

"With the Tooshlights technology our customers can quickly navigate the busy restrooms, providing them with an even better overall experience," said Jeff Nadalo, general counsel for Buc-ee's.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.