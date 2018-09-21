Buc-ee's beef jerky recalled due to possible contamination of metal particles

HOUSTON - Buc-ees' is recalling its teriyaki beef jerky due to possible contamination of metal particles, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The distributing company, Junior's Smokehouse Processing Plant, based in El Campo, has recalled 650 pounds of the ready-to-eat teriyaki beef products that may be contaminated, FSIS said Friday.

The 4-ounce plastic pouches of jerky were produced Aug. 9, labeled "Buc-ees' Hill Country Brand Teriyaki Beef Jerky, Made in Texas From Solid Strips of Beef, Ready to Eat" with a lot code of 220-272.

FSIS said the problem was discovered on Sept. 17, when the establishment received a consumer complaint from a retail store customer about metal being found in the product.

There have been no reports of injuries or reverse reactions due to the contamination, but advise any concerned consumers to contact a health care provider, the FSIS said. Customers who purchased the contaminated beef jerky are asked to throw it away or return to the local retailer.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.