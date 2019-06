CLEAR LAKE, Texas - A video captured a dramatic boat crash in Clear Lake.

The crash happened during a Texas Outlaw Challenge event called the "Shoot-Out."

The video shows a boat racing across the water, losing control and rolling over. Both drivers were thrown from the boat and were taken to a hospital.

WATCH: Boat crash caught on camera in Clear Lake

Officials said the drivers were both disoriented and suffered a few abrasions.

