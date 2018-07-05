News

Blue Bell's fudge bars return to stores

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Blue Bell

HOUSTON - Blue Bell is reintroducing its fudge bars in stores.

The fudge bar is sold in 12 packs and is now available.

The Brenham-based business announced earlier this month that it would be bringing back some of its favorite flavors.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.