Blue Bell's fudge bars return to stores

HOUSTON - Blue Bell is reintroducing its fudge bars in stores.

The fudge bar is sold in 12 packs and is now available.

The Brenham-based business announced earlier this month that it would be bringing back some of its favorite flavors.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Blue Bell! We’re bringing back some of your favorite flavors to make things even sweeter. Stick with us to find out what is headed to stores next!#bluebell #icecream #bluebellicecream #nationalicecreammonth pic.twitter.com/H4FScfIswW — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 1, 2018

