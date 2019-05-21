Baby cut from murdered mother's womb opens his eyes in NICU

CHICAGO - An infant cut from his mother's womb in a gruesome crime reportedly opened his eyes briefly Sunday.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was nine months pregnant when she was killed and her unborn baby -- a little boy -- cut from her belly.

He's in grave condition and on life support in the neo-natal intensive care unit.

Friends of the family of Ochoa-Lopez released this photo of the baby and his father together.

There will be three days of visitation for her -- Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Her funeral will be held Saturday at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Stickney, Illinois.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the crime. Family members say authorities suspect this is a fetal abduction case, NBC News reports.

