Baby abandoned in a T-shirt on doorstep with sad note attached

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities in Florida are looking for a woman who abandoned a one-day-old infant in a T-shirt on a stranger's doorstep.

Police believe she may have been in an abusive situation, but abandoning a baby this way is still a crime.

For some reason, Althea Brown and her family were picked by the baby boy's mother to leave him at their doorstep over the weekend at an apartment complex.

Brown told WKMG she has “no clue” who left the baby on her doorstep.

"We've been going through possibilities, but nothing that we can pinpoint," she said.

Orlando police have not located the mother, either.

Police say detectives are looking at all of the circumstances involved, including a note left with the baby that describes a violent domestic situation between the baby’s mother and father.

Althea Brown also worries that the mother is in danger, even if her baby is now safe at the hospital thanks to neighbors who found the baby in time, wrapped in a t-shirt on this doorstep and called police.

The baby appears to be in good health, but authorities say it could have died, and there are plenty of options for people in similar situations. Newborn babies can legally be left at any hospital or fire station with no questions asked.

