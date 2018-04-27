Astros player Josh Reddick surprises Kingwood HS baseball players with brand-new uniforms

HOUSTON - On Friday, Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick surprised Kingwood High School baseball players with brand-new uniforms and gear after they lost a lot of the essentials during Hurricane Harvey.

The beautiful new uniforms included white jerseys, pants and cleats. Reddick designed the jerseys himself with camouflage sleeves and players' names on the back.

Last October, Reddick and pitcher Joe Musgrove surprised the team with tickets to an American League Division Series game against the Red Sox, so this year he decided to give back once more.

"Being able to design a uniform to be used by any team is going to be pretty exciting and I had a lot of fun doing it, but like I said, the biggest part was seeing their smiles when they came around," Reddick said.

The Kingwood baseball players have been playing their home games at Summer Creek High School because their real home field is still under construction. Humble Independent School District officials said the Kingwood field should be ready by next season.

Needless to say, the uniforms were a huge hit with the players.

"I think they're sweet; I really like them. I'm all for white pants, too, I like that; it's amazing," said Tre Richardson, a sophomore shortstop.

"My house was actually flooded. We got 6 feet of water, so the whole team came and helped me out and worked on the house and getting these jerseys and new gear means a lot because I lost some of my baseball stuff," said Jonathan Cashion, a senior third baseman.

Reddick didn't just deliver the goods and leave, he hung out with the team for a while. He joked with them and they mainly talked about "Fortnite," the latest video game craze sweeping the nation.

