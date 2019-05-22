A peek inside the M-K-T Heights development plan

HOUSTON - A closer look at M-K-T, a development in The Heights, was unveiled with new renderings by its developers on Tuesday.

The building is located near The Heights bike trail, along North Shephard Drive and West 6th Street.

Along with the renderings, the site's developers, Triten Real Estate Partners and Random Capital, announced the first round of tenants to sign leases there: Mendocino Farms and Honeychild's Sweet Creams -- along with a "national lifestyle-oriented concept" that will feature "simple, seasonal healthy salad and grain bowls made from scratch using produce delivered that day." The press release does not disclose the name of the salad and grain bowl company, as the tenant is not "ready to announce," according to its marketing firm.

The salad and grain company, along with other undisclosed company names, will be announced at a later date. Construction is expected to begin within 60 to 90 days.

Random Capital Renderings released Tuesday for M-K-T Heights.

