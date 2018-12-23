Hail Mary for North Shore High School earns them state title

GALENA PARK, Texas - What a night for the history books as North Shore High School brings home the state title following a miracle Hail Mary play in the match against Duncanville High School.

It was down to the wire when Demtrius Davis threw the ball 45 yards to A.J. Carter for a stunning victory of 41-36 making Northshore the Class 6A Division I state champs.

Watch the momentous play:

North Shore wins State Championship on the incredible Hail Mary. This was my view. @AjaniCarter3 comes down with it!!! @NSNationFB @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/xpf8hxLgjK — Alex Radow (@alexradow) December 23, 2018

The man who threw the pass that will live forever in @NSNationFB history, Dematrius Davis (@Dematrius09). @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/hiRA6k60Wd — Alex Radow (@alexradow) December 23, 2018

The team arrived back from Arlington early Sunday morning wearing their medals.

"Christmas arrived early today," team players told KPRC as they exited the bus following the trip back from Arlington.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.