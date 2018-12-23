Hail Mary for North Shore High School earns them state title

GALENA PARK, Texas - What a night for the history books as North Shore High School brings home the state title following a miracle Hail Mary play in the match against Duncanville High School.
It was down to the wire when Demtrius Davis threw the ball 45 yards to A.J. Carter for a stunning victory of 41-36 making Northshore the Class 6A Division I state champs.
Watch the momentous play:
The team arrived back from Arlington early Sunday morning wearing their medals.
"Christmas arrived early today," team players told KPRC as they exited the bus following the trip back from Arlington.
