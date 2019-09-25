9 places to celebrate Oktoberfest in and around Houston

HOUSTON - If you cannot make it to Munich this year, do not fret because Houston has you covered. Everyone is ready to dress up, eat and drink with the Oktoberfest spirit.

This year Houston has plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations from local low-key dinners to weekend long festivals that can turn into one-tank trips.

Here are nine festivals where you can join in on the fun:

1. Karbachtoberfest 2019 (Karbach)

When: Now until Oct. 6

Where: Karbach Brewing Co.

What: Every Thursday through Sunday up until Oct. 6, Karbach will be hosting a weekend celebration complete with stein hoisting competitions, oompah bands, wiener dog races and free live music. The weekend will be complete with some of Karbach’s authentic German beers.

2. Oktoberfest Houston 2019 (Water Works)

When: Sept. 27 and Sept. 28

Where: The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou

What: The Oktoberfest Houston allows guests to celebrate in their lederhosen and dirndls where they can drink German and craft beer while jamming out to polka music. And you're even drinking beer for a good cause because the sales benefit local non-profits. General admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door for Friday. General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door for Saturday. Tickets include participation in the Olympiad games, adult and kid fun zones, nine holes of miniature golf and kids 15 and under get in free. There will be plenty of beer and food vendors at the event. Carpooling to the event is strongly encouraged.

3. Oktoberfest Art Market (Parkway on the Plazas)

When: Sep. 28

Where: Parkway on the Plazas

What: This Oktoberfest themed outdoor market will showcase art, music, food and fun. Food vendors will include Chef on the Run Halal and Houston’s Barbecue. The event is free and completely family friendly.

4. Oktoberfest (Saint Arnold’s Brewery)

When: Oct. 4-6

Where: Saint Arnold Brewing Company

What: This beloved Houston brewery is having a celebration that beer lovers won’t want to miss. For Friday night’s celebration, guests will buy tickets for a special German dinner along with beers on tap. Best dressed will be crowned either King or Queen of Oktoberfest complete with dancing and live music. Saturday and Sunday’s celebrations don’t require tickets. Guests will be able to enjoy the normal beer garden and restaurant complete with an Oktoberfest celebration including food, beer, music, games and contests, local artists and makers, special glassware and more.

5. King’s Oktoberfest

When: Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 18-20

Where: Weekend one is at King's Biergarten & Restaurant in Pearland. Weekend two is at King's BierHaus in Houston.

What: If you want to go to Oktoberfest 2020 in Munich, this festival could be your grand prize. Each person who buys a ticket will receive a raffle ticket to the grand prize drawing, which includes flight, hotel, Oktoberfest tent reservations and a tour guide for Oktoberfest 2020 in Munich. The festival also offers Bavarian bull riding, a local celebrity dunking booth, jousting, a cornhole, ceremonial keg tapping and live performances.

6. Galveston Island Oktoberfest

When: Oct. 25 and 26

Where: First Lutheran Church of Galveston

What: Bring the Oktoberfest spirit to Galveston for this free weekend of fun. There will be music and dance entertainment on the island with food, shopping, a cake wheel, silent auction and more. Don't forget to dress the part and enjoy a sausage dinner, Helga's strudel and plenty of beer.

Worth a Drive

7. Fredericksburg Oktoberfest

When: Oct. 4-6

Where: Near MarktPlatz in Fredericksburg

What: Take that one-tank trip you have planned down to Fredericksburg for Oktoberfest. The festival will have German music, food and drink, artisans, a children’s area and plenty of family fun. Some activities include a Hauptstrasse chicken dance, the 10th annual tuba fest and a 42 tournament.

8. Texas Renaissance Festival

When: Oct. 5-Dec. 1

Where: 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission

What: Celebrate the Texas Renaissance Festival's 45th anniversary by attending one of the many themed weekends ranging from Oktoberfest, pirate adventure, all hallows eve and celtic Christmas. From the premier shopping, food, entertainment and activities, the Renaissance Festival attracts over 500,000 guests a year and is sure not to disappoint.

9. Wurstfest

When: Nov. 1-10

Where: Near the Comal River in New Braunfels, TX

What: This 10-day festival attracts tons of visitors each year due to the entertainment, food and fun. About a 2.5 hour drive from Houston, a weekend at the festival is the ultimate Oktoberfest celebration to plan for with carnival rides, music, dancing and plenty of domestic beer and drinking.

