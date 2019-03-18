6 Deer Park plant fire photos show massive smoke plume sprawling across Houston area's sky

Viewer-submitted photo of the smoke plume in Deer Park on March 17, 2019.

DEER PARK, Texas - When Houston-area residents saw the sky over Deer Park filling with smoke from the plant fire, many people whipped out their phones and started capturing video and photos of the scene.

Here are some of the most stunning images submitted to KPRC of the fire.

Terry Fortenberry:

Teri Fortenberry/KPRC Viewer in Anahuac shares photo of the smoke plume from the Deer Park fire.

Julie Oinonen:

Julie Oinonen/KPRC Viewer-submitted photo of the smoke plume in Deer Park on March 17, 2019.

Julie Oinonen

Ryan Porter:

Ryan Porter Smoke plume seen from Houston area waterway on March 19, 2019, in this viewer-submitted photo.

Jason Farra:

Jason Farra Smoke plume seen from Houston area waterway on March 19, 2019, in this viewer-submitted photo.

Nicole Cordeiro:

Nicole Cordeiro Smoke seen from the plant fire in Deer Park at Hobby Airport on March 17, 2019.

MFerbert:

MFerbert Smoke seen in the sky in the Houston area during the plant fire in Deer Park on March 17, 2019.

