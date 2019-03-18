News

6 Deer Park plant fire photos show massive smoke plume sprawling across Houston area's sky

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Julie Oinonen/KPRC

Viewer-submitted photo of the smoke plume in Deer Park on March 17, 2019.

DEER PARK, Texas - When Houston-area residents saw the sky over Deer Park filling with smoke from the plant fire, many people whipped out their phones and started capturing video and photos of the scene.

Here are some of the most stunning images submitted to KPRC of the fire. 

Terry Fortenberry:

Teri Fortenberry/KPRC

Viewer in Anahuac shares photo of the smoke plume from the Deer Park fire.

Julie Oinonen:

Julie Oinonen/KPRC

Viewer-submitted photo of the smoke plume in Deer Park on March 17, 2019.

Julie Oinonen

Ryan Porter:

Ryan Porter

Smoke plume seen from Houston area waterway on March 19, 2019, in this viewer-submitted photo.

Jason Farra: 

Jason Farra

Smoke plume seen from Houston area waterway on March 19, 2019, in this viewer-submitted photo.

Nicole Cordeiro: 

Nicole Cordeiro

Smoke seen from the plant fire in Deer Park at Hobby Airport on March 17, 2019.

MFerbert: 

MFerbert

Smoke seen in the sky in the Houston area during the plant fire in Deer Park on March 17, 2019.

Remember, if you see news happening, you can submit both photos and videos to share@Click2Houston.com or the KPRC weather app. KPRC thanks those who submitted their media.

 

