5 photo galleries that capture the historic moments of Apollo 11

As Houston celebrates the Apollo 11 anniversary, we’re taking a look back at the historic moment through photos. Here are five galleries that capture what happened:
Minutes leading up to historic Apollo 11 launch
U.S. celebrates after Apollo 11 Saturn V mission complete
In the Mission Operations Control Room of the Mission Control Center, Building 30, Manned Spacecraft Center, flight controllers applaud the splashdown and success of the Apollo 11 lunar mission. Four days earlier on July 20, 1969, mission commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon.
Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, Apollo 11 mission commander, floats safely to the ground. The Lunar Landing Research Vehicle exploded only seconds before while Armstrong was rehearsing a lunar landing at Ellington Air Force Base near the Manned Spacecraft Center. The photo is a blowup of a 16mm documentary motion picture.
New York City welcomes the Apollo 11 crew in a ticker tape parade down Broadway and Park Avenue. Pictured in the lead car, from the right, are astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin. The three astronauts teamed for the first manned lunar landing, on July 20, 1969.
Apollo 11 Saturn V astronauts splashdown
A 1964 photo shows the Lunar Landing Research Vehicle (LLRV), affectionately dubbed the "flying bedstead" in flight at Edwards Air Force Base in California. NASA used the LLRV to simulate the Apollo lunar landings. Apollo 11 Commander Neil Armstrong had a close call in one of these machines in 1968, ejecting safely just seconds before a crash.
The Apollo 11 Lunar Module Eagle, in a landing configuration was photographed in lunar orbit from the Command and Service Module Columbia. Inside the module were Commander Neil A. Armstrong and Lunar Module Pilot Buzz Aldrin. The long rod-like protrusions under the landing pods are lunar surface sensing probes. Upon contact with the lunar surface,
Apollo 11 Saturn V lifts off with astronauts
The American flag heralded the launch of Apollo 11, the first Lunar landing mission, on July 16, 1969. The massive Saturn V rocket lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center with astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin at 9:32 a.m. EDT. Four days later, on July 20, Armstrong and Aldrin landed on the Moon's surface.
How KPRC-TV covered historic Apollo 11 mission
A little before 1PM on July 29, 1969, a helicopter lands at the Post Oak Studios. A man holding a cardboard box jumps from the copter, and, running across the lawn, passes the box to Carroll Wilson who rushes it into an area just off the studio. The opened box reveals a number of 8 x 10 still photographs and a single spool of 16mm film. Bob Stallworth loads the film to a variable speed projector that is aimed at a field lens while a camera operator shoots the field lens with a GE studio camera. At 1PM (the designated release time) the projector rolls and Jon Burkhart pushes the button to feed the film clip to the network pool. With this series of events, the Apollo 11 Lunar Module landing sequence is first released for all to see.
