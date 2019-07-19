5 photo galleries that capture the historic moments of Apollo 11

A little before 1PM on July 29, 1969, a helicopter lands at the Post Oak Studios. A man holding a cardboard box jumps from the copter, and, running across the lawn, passes the box to Carroll Wilson who rushes it into an area just off the studio. The opened box reveals a number of 8 x 10 still photographs and a single spool of 16mm film. Bob Stallworth loads the film to a variable speed projector that is aimed at a field lens while a camera operator shoots the field lens with a GE studio camera. At 1PM (the designated release time) the projector rolls and Jon Burkhart pushes the button to feed the film clip to the network pool. With this series of events, the Apollo 11 Lunar Module landing sequence is first released for all to see.

