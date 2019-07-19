News

5 photo galleries that capture the historic moments of Apollo 11

As Houston celebrates the Apollo 11 anniversary, we’re taking a look back at the historic moment through photos. Here are five galleries that capture what happened:

Minutes leading up to historic Apollo 11 launch

U.S. celebrates after Apollo 11 Saturn V mission complete

Apollo 11 Saturn V astronauts splashdown

Apollo 11 Saturn V lifts off with astronauts

How KPRC-TV covered historic Apollo 11 mission

