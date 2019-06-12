4 in custody, dozens of firearms seized during ATF raid, authorities say

Four people are in custody and several weapons were seized after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided three houses in east Houston.

According to authorities, ATF agents raided the houses on the 8000 blocks of Avenues B and C early Wednesday morning following a months-long firearms investigation.

During the raid, authorities found dozens of firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The investigation spans multiple states and is several months in the making, according to ATF agents.

Authorities said they raided at least one other house in the area but cannot disclose the location while they try to locate a fifth person of interest.



