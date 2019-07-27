4 FBI agents recognized for rescue efforts during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON - Although Hurricane Harvey brought destruction and devastation, it also brought out the best in Houstonians, neighbors and first responders alike.

On Friday, Sen. John Cornyn and Mayor Sylvester Turner honored some of those "Harvey Heroes."

FBI agent David Ko, Jack Walker, Michael Walker and Justin Widup received the U.S. Department of Justice's law enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery.

Between the four of them, they saved more than 100 people, including police officers trapped by floodwaters.

"These four heroes performed such heroic service, putting your lives on the line and keep our community safe," Cornyn said.

Since the award's creation more than 10 years ago, the four men recognized Friday are the first FBI agents to receive it.

