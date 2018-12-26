3 of 5 bar workers charged in deadly crash briefly appear in court

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas - Three of the five bar workers who have been charged as part of the investigation of a deadly crash in South Houston briefly appeared in court Wednesday.

Joaquin Gonzalez, Anna Lula and Gustavo Tejada-Garcia said nothing as they left a courtroom after having their hearing dates reset.

Gonzalez and Lula, along with Mildred Garcia and Jazely Barrera, are accused of allowing alcohol to be served to 19-year-old Erick Hernandez while he was at the Servi-Car El 3 bar on Houston Boulevard.

Tejada-Garcia, who is the bar’s manager, is accused of having tequila at the bar even though it was only licensed to sell beer and wine. Tejada-Garcia has said he was not at the bar the night of the crash.

VIDEO: Bar workers leave court after hearings reset

Investigators said that minutes after Hernandez left the bar on Dec. 17, his vehicle crashed into an SUV and killed 23-year-old Taylor Phillips and injured her 1-year-old son.

Prosecutors said surveillance video shows Hernandez never showed his identification as he was served more than a dozen drinks during the six hours that he spent at the bar.

