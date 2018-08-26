$2.5 billion Harris County Proposition A flood bond approved

HOUSTON - Voters passed the $2.5 billion flood bond proposal that will fund more than 200 projects across Harris County.

The Harris County Proposition A Flood Bond proposal vote coincided with the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall.

The Harris County Flood Control District Executive Director Russ Poppe released the following statement about the election results:

“We are very excited that the voters have significantly enhanced the Flood Control District’s ability to address the flooding issues that impact Harris County by approving the issuance of up to $2.5 billion in bonds to help us implement more flood risk reduction projects in a shorter timeframe.

"We intend to make immediate use of this opportunity: Next Tuesday’s Harris County Commissioners Court agenda will include items to advance 14 flood risk reduction projects that are made possible by this new bond funding. There will be more projects in the coming months.

"Harris County residents have put their trust in the Flood Control District and we plan to work extremely hard and efficiently to turn the financial resources made available as a result of this election into the reality of reduced flooding risks across Harris County.”

What to expect from this bond

The $2.5 billion measure includes a list of 150 potential projects that will repair flooding damage and mitigate future flooding risks.

The bond includes funding for 237 projects, $1.2 billion for channel improvements, $12.5 million for new floodplain mapping, and $1.25 million for an improved early flood warning system.

"If this bond passes, it will not only show we are serious, it will actually provide $700 million to $900 million that will be matched by the federal government," Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said.

Emmett said the people of Harris County have helped come up with a lot of these projects, and he is hopeful people will vote yes to this proposal.

"It's fine to look backwards and say what should have been done, but this is a case to really look forward and say what should be done in the future and that's what this bond is all about," Emmett said.

The goal is to improve infrastructure in every watershed in the county during a 10- to 15-year period.

