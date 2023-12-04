3 adults, toddler killed in Dallas shooting; 15-year-old girl in stable condition

DALLAS, Texas – Four people were killed, including a 1-year-old boy in a shooting in Dallas Sunday.

According to Dallas Police, it happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 9700 block of Royce Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a total of five people shot.

Three adults died at the scene, according to police. Two other victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital.

Police said the 1-year-old died from his injuries at the hospital. The teenager was last listed in stable condition.

A suspect is not in custody at this time.

“At this time, this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is not threat to the public,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing.