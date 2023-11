COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Thousands of people gathered early Saturday morning to remember the 12 lives lost in 1999 when a bonfire collapsed during construction at Texas A&M University.

Texas A&M University shared photos on social media of the many who gathered at the Bonfire Memorial to remember the tragedy.

12 people were killed and 27 others were injured when the bonfire under construction collapsed at approximately 2:42 a.m. on Nov. 18, 1999.